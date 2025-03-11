Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand for the first time on home soil when they meet Pakistan in a five-game T20 series, leading a squad named Tuesday missing several key players because of the IPL. Bracewell starred as the Black Caps reached the final of the Champions Trophy and is one of seven players from that one-day team selected for the T20Is. But a host of top names are not available due to Indian Premier League commitments, including regular skipper Mitchell Santner, along with Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips.

Kane Williamson also made himself unavailable for the series, which gets under way on Sunday in Christchurch.

"It's a great honour and a real privilege to captain your country," said Bracewell, who led the side on their white-ball tour of Pakistan last year but has yet to take the reins at home.

"Mitch Santner's done a great job since taking over as white-ball captain and I'll really just be trying to build on his good work and create an enjoyable environment for the guys to perform in.

"Pakistan are always a dangerous short-form side with lots of power and pace and we know they'll be hurting after an early exit in the Champions Trophy," he added.

Spinner Ish Sodhi was recalled while paceman Ben Sears is back after recovering from a torn hamstring.

Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert were also included as both teams start building up to next year's T20 World Cup in India.

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 and 5 only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 and 5 only), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)