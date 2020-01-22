 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Nitish Rana Ton Powers Delhi To Thrilling Win, Sarfaraz Khan Slams 301 For Mumbai

Updated: 22 January 2020 21:01 IST

Ranji Trophy: Delhi chased down 347 to beat Vidarbha while Sarfaraz Khan stole the show with his maiden first-class triple-century in Mumbai's match against Uttar Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy: Nitish Rana Ton Powers Delhi To Thrilling Win, Sarfaraz Khan Slams 301 For Mumbai
Nitish Rana smashed 105 off 68 deliveries to help Delhi beat Vidarbha. © Twitter

Nitish Rana displayed his T20 repertoire in full as he smashed a heroic unbeaten 68-ball 105 to help Delhi chase down a stiff target of 347 and win their Ranji Trophy group A encounter against defending champions Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday. Resuming at 10/0, Delhi played out of their skins to down Vidarbha with Rana hitting eight fours and seven sixes in his blistering knock which would make all Kolkata Knight Riders fans and staff happy.

Besides Rana, openers Kunal Chandela and Hiten Dalal scored 75 and 82 respectively and shared a 163-run opening wicket stand to set the platform for Dhruv Shorey's side.

Shorey himself scored 44 as Delhi blunted Umesh Yadav's threat with the ball and recorded a memorable win.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan brought up his maiden triple century in first-class cricket to lead Mumbai's fightback against Uttar Pradesh on day four in their Group B game. The match ended in a draw but it was Sarfaraz who stole the show as he remained unbeaten on 301 from 391 deliveries with the help of 30 fours and eight sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan's 301 not out is now the second-highest score in first-class cricket while batting at number six. The highest is by Karun Nair who hit 328 in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final also at the Wankhede Stadium.

Manoj Tiwary also scored a triple hundred, his first too, for Bengal two days back at Kalyani in West Bengal.

Mumbai were in trouble at 16/2 at one stage

with Jay Bista and Shashank departing early in pursuit of UP's 625/8d.

But from there on it was the 22-year-old Sarfaraz all the way as he took charge and made mincemeat of all the bowlers.

Hardik Tamore (51), Siddhesh Lad (98) and Aditya Tare (97) added solidarity to the innings.

In other matches, Maharashtra thrashed Assam by 218 runs in Group C as Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand by six wickets in another Group C game.

Gujarat humbled Punjab by 110 runs in Group A.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Nitish Rana Sarfaraz Khan Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana
Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana's Fifties Help Delhi Recover From Early Blows Against Punjab
Ranji Trophy: Delhi-Kerala Match Ends In Draw, Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu In Last Over
Ranji Trophy: Delhi-Kerala Match Ends In Draw, Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu In Last Over
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana Stars As Delhi Register Emphatic Win Over Maharashtra
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana Stars As Delhi Register Emphatic Win Over Maharashtra
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.