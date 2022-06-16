Batter Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. Tripathi was named in the 17-man squad which will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar named vice-captain. Tripathi scored 413 runs in 14 matches during the recently concluded IPL 2022 at an average of 37.55 and strike rate of 158.24. He, however, did not find a place in the Indian team for ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. After Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the 31-year-old batter.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up:

So happy to see Rahul Tripathi's name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 15, 2022

So good to see Rahul Tripathi's name in the Indian squad...well deserved... #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 15, 2022

So Happy for Rahul Tripathi man. Well deserved. Hope Samson makes the best use of this outing. Something special about his batting. https://t.co/R3fHtiJXrq — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 15, 2022

Congratulations @tripathirahul52 on your maiden call-up! Well deserved Also, would love to see @hardikpandya7 continuing his brilliant captaincy for #TeamIndia as well. #INDvIRE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2022

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Maiden call for Rahul Tripathi into the Indian team. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 15, 2022

Was giving consistent performance in IPL for years and finally today getting a call for team India. It must be the best day for Rahul tripathi. Wishing him all his good luck against Ireland ! pic.twitter.com/p4yoP5IqRw — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 15, 2022

Rahul Tripathi has got his maiden India call up for the Ireland series

Deserved it totally! pic.twitter.com/PKCQPZaG1N — Utsav (@utsav__45) June 15, 2022

India and Ireland will play two T20Is in Malahide on June 26 and June 28, respectively.