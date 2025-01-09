Former England cricket team fast bowler Steve Harmison said that Virat Kohli should have been banned for his on-field altercation with Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne. Harmison believes that Virat crossed the line during the incident which saw the star India batter "shoulder-barge" Konstas which lead to a massive controversy. The ex-England star also warned Konstas about provoking opposition players in the future with a reference to the Ashes.

“What happened with Kohli there – Kohli was bang out of order. Virat Kohli should have been banned for what he did. You know how much I love Virat Kohli and what he has done for the game, but there's a line, and you do not cross it,” Harmison told the talkSPORT Cricket podcast.

Harmison also advised Konstas to concentrate on his own technique and not try to emulate David Warner.

“Sam has got the scoops, he's got the big shots. But does he have the defensive technique for Test match cricket against the world's best? That's something he needs to figure out. If he gets it right, he has a great chance because he can be aggressive and has a good mindset for attacking the ball. But I just think he wants to be David Warner, and technically, he's nowhere near as good as Warner,” Harmison explained.

“If he's opening the batting against England, I'd be happy. I really would. But he's only 19, and he's going to improve. However, if he continues to be aggressive verbally, he'll face consequences. India is one thing, but the Ashes – with all the pressure it brings – is another level entirely. I've no issue with him having a go at India; he tried to rile them up because they were wasting time, and India got Khawaja out and won. But the Ashes will be a different challenge,” he added.