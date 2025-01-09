Former Indian cricket team star Manoj Tiwary launched a scathing attack on coach Gautam Gambhir as he called him a 'hypocrite' following the Test series loss against Australia. Under Gambhir's coaching, India lost the ODI series in Sri Lanka and also slumped to a humiliating Test series loss against New Zealand at home. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss led to more criticism for Gambhir with Tiwary saying that he has not shown the kind of coaching that was expected. He also went on to criticise the appointments of bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

“Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite. He doesn't do what he says. The captain (Rohit) is from Mumbai, Abhishek Nayar is from Mumbai. Rohit has been pushed to the forefront. There is no one to speak for Jalaj Saxena. He performs well but keeps quiet,” Tiwary told News18 Bangla.

“What is the use of a bowling coach? Whatever the coach says, he will agree. Morne Morkel came from Lucknow Super Giants. Abhishek Nayar was at Kolkata Knight Riders with Gambhir and the Indian head coach knows that he will not go against his instructions," he added.

Tiwary also believes that all is not well between Gambhir and Rohit. During the interview, he weighed in on reports regarding the alleged strenuous relationship between the two and said that while Rohit is a World Cup-winning captain, Gambhir's achievements as captain were just restricted to the IPL.

“How will they work together? Rohit is a World Cup-winning captain while Gambhir led KKR to IPL titles both as a captain and mentor. Gambhir didn't guide KKR to the title single-handedly as we all performed as a unit. Jacques Kallis, Sunil Narine and I, all contributed to the cause. But who took the credit? There is an environment and PR that allows him to take all the credit,” he said.