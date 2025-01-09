Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma had a horrible outing during the recently concluded Test series against Australia where he scored just 31 runs in 3 matches. After missing the first match, he failed to score big in the second match and even dropping himself to No. 6 did not help his case. The situation was so bad that he opted out of the final Test match in Sydney - an act that was hailed as 'selfless' by his teammates and some of the experts. However, according to a report by Indian Express, the gesture was not appreciated by everyone as a former player gave a brutal verdict on Rohit's decision.

“If I were the coach, I would have told Rohit he has to play this game. It was a grassy track, why should a youngster face that responsibility and not Rohit?” a former player told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif has expressed his reservations about Jasprit Bumrah succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain.

Kaif emphasised that appointing Bumrah as skipper could overburden the pacer, affecting both his fitness and longevity. Instead, he advocated for a batter, such as KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, to take up the leadership mantle, ensuring stability and performance continuity.

Speculation around India's Test captaincy has intensified following Rohit Sharma's absence from the Sydney Test during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reports suggest that Rohit might step away from Test captaincy altogether, opening the door for potential successors. Jasprit Bumrah, who briefly captained India in the Perth and Sydney Tests, has emerged as a candidate for the role, but Kaif firmly believes this would be a misstep.

“The BCCI should think twice before appointing Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain,” Kaif posted on X.

“He needs to focus solely on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibilities and getting carried away in the heat of the moment can lead to injuries and potentially shorten an outstanding career. Don't kill the golden goose.”

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)