Rahul Dravid Turns 43, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Rahul Dravid turned 43 on Wednesday . 'The Wall' and 'Mr Dependable', as he was called during his cricketing career, was born on January 11, 1973 and is considered to be one of the finest batsmen India have produced.

Dravid, who always stayed away from the limelight, is currently giving back to the game by coaching the junior Indian team. It was also rumoured that many people from cricket fraternity wanted him to apply for the Indian coaching job, but he declined to accept the offer.

Dravid scored 13288 runs in 164 Tests he played with a batting average of 52.31. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 10889 runs in 344 matches with an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.