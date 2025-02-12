India and England cricket teams took the field for the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday wearing green armbands to support the BCCI's initiative of "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign. The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI release stated. .

The initiative was announced by ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Shah on Monday.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative — Donate Organs, Save Lives." "Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all — the gift of life.

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!" he added.

The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

"Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Gill added: "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs." Other Indian cricketers to support the initiative were batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," Iyer said.

Rahul added: "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match winning moment in someone's life. Be a hero off the field too."

