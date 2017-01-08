Virender Sehwag Makes An Error While Trolling News Website Over MS Dhoni Faux Pas

Virender Sehwag at his hilarious best again on Twitter.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was at it again on social networking site Twitter when he trolled Emirates247.com for putting Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's picture instead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his retirement story. However, the former India opener made an error in judgement himself as he mistook the news website twitter account for that of an airline handle.

The tweet by Emirates247.com was about Virat Kohli taking over the reins of captaincy from Dhoni, however, the picture attached featured a split frame of Kohli and Rajput, who had played Dhoni's role in his biopic, MS Dhoni- The Untold Story.

Virat Kohli replaces Dhoni as new Indian limited overs captain https://t.co/ejC4ZknSzY pic.twitter.com/nyX3pRWdo1 — Emirates 24|7 (@Emirates247) January 7, 2017

Sehwag, who has become a Twitter star for his brilliant trolling abilities, pounced at the mistake and posted a picture of his own lookalike with a small message attached but sadly he overlooked one key point. The account didn't belong to the airline he was thinking about.

.@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don't allow him to board instead of me. pic.twitter.com/arF5WZ7qEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2017

The fun didn't end there as Emirates Airline official twitter handle joined the banter.

@virendersehwag No worries, we've got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247 pic.twitter.com/lTzWQWeYFZ — Emirates airline (@emirates) January 8, 2017

On Wednesday, Dhoni had shocked the world when he stepped down as captain of the India ODI and T20I teams.

He captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74, with four ties and 11 no-results. He has a winning percentage of 59.57. He also led India in 72 T20 Internationals, winning 41 and losing 28, with one tie and two no-results.

Dhoni, 35, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne.