A post-match video from the ongoing tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The incident happened after New Zealand defeated South Africa in the second match of the series to book their place in the final. In the video, an official can be seen presenting the 'Catch of the Match' award, worth 1 lakh PKR (approx. Rs 31,000), to South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. However, the official can be seen holding the check vertically while posing for a picture with Mulder.

Mulder spotted the same and urged the official to hold it horizontally. However, he took the check from Mulder and held it upside down, only for the player to correct him once again.

Mulder was given the award after he took a brilliant catch to dismiss New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

As Senuran Muthusamy bowled a full-length delivery, Mitchell tried to clear the long-off boundary.

However, he was caught near the boundary by Mulder, who took a stunner flying down to his left.

On his team reaching the final of the tri-series, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing the contributions from different players and the importance of fielding on flat wickets.

"I think you wanna win but different guys performing is pleasing for the squad, and we have another big game in a few days' time in Karachi. I guess we pride ourselves on fielding, especially in the middle overs on flat wickets where there are partnerships. It was an outstanding knock from Conway and that partnership between him and Kane," Santner said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

On the other hand, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma found positives in his team's performance, particularly highlighting debutant Matthew Breetzke's impressive innings.

"Yeah, some positives. Matty [Matthew Breetzke] on debut scoring 150 and the other guys from a bowling point of view also chipped in. Probably didn't score too many runs. It was tricky against the new ball and they got the ball to nip around off the surface, but once that went away, it became a bit easier. Would have liked to get more runs. From this game, we will have to be a lot better with our batting and bowling, and it won't get easier. As a team, we have to up our game, and it's going to be a quick turnaround. He was amazing and one of those guys waiting in the wings. One of the guys who plays all three formats, and I'm sure you will see a lot more of Breetzke," Bavuma said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan and South Africa will square off on Wednesday for a place in the final.