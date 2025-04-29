14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrote Indian Premier League (IPL) history books with a 35-ball century on Monday, keeping Rajasthan Royals (RR) afloat in the playoff race. Chasing 210 for the win at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR romped home in just 15.5 overs to finish at 212/2, thanks to Suryavanshi's record-breaking effort. RR became the fastest team to chase down a score of 200+ in IPL while Suryavanshi smashed the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament.

Suryavanshi was the center of attention on social media, with fans and experts taking a moment to appreciate his knock.

Here's how internet reacted:

What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi - remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025

When I was 14, I was clicking selfies using Retrica and B612 and posting Facebook status like 'At Pacific Mall with 5 others' pic.twitter.com/X8EiYY3cMr — P(@priiyeahh) April 28, 2025

What were you doing at the age of 14 ? pic.twitter.com/STJ2sf551k — Darshan Jain (@VividCitizen) April 28, 2025

Although Suryavanshi showed he has a deep arsenal of cricketing shots, he was not a man of many words, and understandably so after having put the entire country on notice at this age. He talked about how he is not afraid of taking on big names

“It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result is shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play. Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing,” said Suryavanshi after the match.

Suryavanshi's 101-run innings, which saw him smash 11 massive sixes and seven boundaries, saw him surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218 d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record of the youngest centurion in tournament history as he did it at the age of 14 years 32 days.

It is also the second fastest century in the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle who did it in 30 deliveries, and the fastest century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record of 37 deliveries

