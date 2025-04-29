Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill didn't say much when asked about Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blitzkrieg against his team on Monday. As Suryavanshi-inspired RR successfully chased down the target of 210 runs with more than 4 overs to spare, the manner in which RR scored runs understandably shook the entire Gujarat Titans team, including Gill. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, however, Gill didn't sing praises for Suryavanshi, suggesting that it was the youngsters' day, that helped him do what he did.

"It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day," said Shubman Gill while speaking to the broadcaster after the game.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, however, wasn't impressed with what Gill had to say. To hint that luck was behind Suryavanshi's performance, wasn't welcomed by Jadeja. The former India batter wanted more from Gill, even as he stood at the receiving end of the teenager's exploits.

"But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day," said Jadeja in a chat with JioStar before the conversation had to be cut due to the presentation ceremony.

Later, Jadeja went into the depths of what Suryavanshi achieved on the field. He asserted how, at the age of 14, to score an IPL century against some of the finest bowlers in the world, is truly a magnificent feat.

"All of us who played cricket, dreamt of cricket in a certain way, either in our drawing rooms or when we were playing with our friends. This is what you dream of. At 14 and 15, all of us must have dreamt different things. But this is what you actually dream about. This man has gone out there and lived that dream there. There's power. He'll be analysed a hundred times," said Ajay Jadeja.

"There are moments after seven overs that you have a strategic timeout. Great credit to Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour and the team, who have allowed him to just keep flowing and keep blossoming. And I think it's the mindset that blows me away more than anything," he added.