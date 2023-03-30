Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the third T20I on Monday and but lost the three-match series 2-1. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 182/7 in 20 overs after Saim Ayub smashed 49 while Shadab Khan scored 28 off 17 balls. Later, Afghanistan were bundled out for 116 as Pakistan claimed a comfortable victory by 66 runs. In the entire match, pacer Ihsanullah emerged as the most impressive player as he not only took three wickets but also troubled the Rashid Khan-led team with his blistering pace. As the young quick has been receiving a lot of praise from all over the world, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also did not shy away from praising the Ihsanullah in unique way.

During the third T20I, Afghanistan batter Najibullah Zadran was left bleeding after getting hit by Ihsanullah's fiery pace. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar compared Ihsanullah's bouncer to his own delivery on which West Indies legend Brian Lara got injured, during the 2004 Champions Trophy match.

"One of the most memorable moments relived because of this," the caption of the post read.

One of the most memorable moments relived because of this. pic.twitter.com/H2ovo5gPBm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 28, 2023

Akhtar further explain his caption and wrote, "Memorable because it was such an honor to bowl against Lara. And sad too because that was the last time I got to against him."

Earlier in February, the 20-year-old pacer had declared that he will bowl faster than India pace sensation Umran Malik.

"Will try. Umran Malik bowled at around 157 kph. I will try to bowl faster than that. Umran Malik Se Upar karunga (Will do more than Umran Malik). 160 kph karunga," he had told paktv.tv.

Ihsanullah had returned with a rich haul of 5/12 while playing for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah's victims included Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah. Apart from his devastating figures, Ihsanullah regularly clocked over 140 kph.