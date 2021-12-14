After winning the first T20I by 63 runs, Pakistan will now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a win in the second game against the West Indies. After being put on to bat first, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) early in the innings. However, Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52) and Haider Ali (68 off 39) and took their team to a total of 200 for 6. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 137 with Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan scalping four and three wickets respectively. The Windies will look to bounce back from this defeat in the second T20I.

Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 14.

What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)