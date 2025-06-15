Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has hinted that Virat Kohli ignored him for months, probably after he announced Anushka Sharma's pregnancy to the world during a live stream. Last year, de Villiers confirmed that Virat and Anushka expecting their second child, after the former India captain decided to skip the entire Test series against England at home. In another video just days after his revelation, de Villiers said that he made a blunder and shared news that wasn't true.

Kohli and de Villiers had a reunion earlier this month after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first IPL title. The two RCB icons shared a hug and celebrated after the win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final.

De Villiers, however, revealed that Kohli only started talking to him again a few months back.

"I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again," de Villiers told Cricket.com.

De Villiers also shared his views on Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

"We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me. How did I get through certain moments of my life. So, I knew what kind of phase he was going through, considering his age and how many games he's played, and the dynamics of being in the team all the time, the politics thereof as well. There are a lot of things weigh in on you, and so I shared with him from the heart what I felt and what I thought watching him on the screen. I'm happy he is still around playing cricket and that decision comes from the heart and I support him 100 per cent with that," he added.