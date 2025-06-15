Indian cricket team legend VVS Laxman will be overseeing the preparation for the upcoming Test series against England in head coach Gautam Gambhir's absence, according to a report by RevSportz. Gambhir left England just ahead of the Test series to reportedly tend to his ill mother. The report claimed that Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London ahead of the U-19 team's tour of United Kingdom. The legendary batter will be overseeing the preparation till Gambhir rejoins the side. Laxman had previously guided the Indian cricket team in a T20I series against South Africa. However, the report did not mention when Gambhir will travel back to England.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India is in "safe hands" and has "enough talent" to trounce England, but it will all come down to how the young-looking squad will leave a mark in the series on a territory known for being "tough."

India has taken the first steps towards a new era after batting maestros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to the Test format more than a month before the five-match series kicks off at Headingley on June 20.

Shubman Gill was deemed Rohit's successor and appointed the Test captain, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. Apart from the two batting bigwigs, India will line up without crafty off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, and seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who wasn't deemed fit to make the cut for the series.

Apart from the absent stars, India will have to devise a blueprint to maximise Jasprit Bumrah's limited availability. India has the option to exercise the policy of using its pace spearhead just three times in the series. As of now, clouds of uncertainty hover over which three Test Bumrah would be available to play for.

(With ANI inputs)