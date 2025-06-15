Advertisement
Eng vs Ind 20 Jun 25 to 04 Aug 25
India vs India A Live Updates, Intra-Squad Match Day 3: India and India A will resume the action on Day 3 of the ongoing Intra-Squad match at Beckenham, Kent. Players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan have shone with their performances so far. The first day belonged to Rahul and Gill, who smashed impressive fifties, along with Shardul, who was the pick of the bowlers for India. On the second day of the warm-up match, India A batter Sarfaraz smashed a century, while emerging batting sensation and player of India squad, Sai Sudharsan, scored 38 runs. This match is the senior team's only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20.

Here are the Live Updates from Day 3 of India vs India A Intra-Squad game -

Jun 15, 2025 14:37 (IST)
Weocome guys!

Hello folks, welcome to Day 3 of the Intra-Squad game between India and India at Beckenham, Kent. Stay connected for the live updates related to the warm-up game here.

