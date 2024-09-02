Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at 9/2 in Rawalpindi. Currently, the hosts are leading by 21 runs with Saim Ayub (6*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Sunday, Litton Das' 138 revived Bangladesh as they posted 262 before getting bowled out. Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) put on 165 for the seventh wicket after Shahzad and fellow pacers Mir Hamza had reduced Bangladesh to 6-26. Pacer Khurram Shahzad was the star bowler for Pakistan with his six-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)