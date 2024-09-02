Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates: 2 Down For 9, Pakistan Look To Avoid Another Collapse vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at 9/2 in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at 9/2 in Rawalpindi. Currently, the hosts are leading by 21 runs with Saim Ayub (6*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Sunday, Litton Das' 138 revived Bangladesh as they posted 262 before getting bowled out. Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) put on 165 for the seventh wicket after Shahzad and fellow pacers Mir Hamza had reduced Bangladesh to 6-26. Pacer Khurram Shahzad was the star bowler for Pakistan with his six-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 30, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
274&29/2 (7.2)
BAN
262
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.95
Batsman
Saim Ayub
16 (19)
Shan Masood
9* (9)
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed
18/0 (4)
Hasan Mahmud
10/2 (3.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pak vs Ban 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
No run.
Serves it fuller in length and keeps it in the channel on off, Shan Masood walks across and gets behind the line of the ball to defend.
FOUR! Authoritative shot! Fractionally short but Mahmud offers width. It is enough for Shan Masood to free his arms and he cracks the cut to the left of the man at deep point for a boundary.
Length delivery from around the wicket, around off, Shan Masood extends his hands and eases the drive to cover.
Delivers it on a back of a length does Mahmud, on off, Shan Masood gets on top of the bounce and punches it through covers for a couple of runs.
Taskin closes in on the off stump line, on a back of a length and this angles in, Saim Ayub is watchful again as he shoulders arms.
Fired in at 140 kph, fuller and on middle, Saim Ayub gets his front foot across and knocks it to mid on.
Tighter line, on a good length, on off and middle, Saim Ayub gets right behind the line of the ball and blocks it out.
FOUR! Nicely done! Short of a length, at the hips, Saim Ayub picks the length early and hops to ride the bounce. Lifts his front leg and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
Good effort! Full and attacking the stumps, Saim Ayub plants his front foot across and clips it to the right of mid-wicket. He sets off for the single but Shan Masood is caught ball watching. Shakib Al Hasan puts in a dive to his right there to make the stop and releases the throw quickly. Ayub gets sent back and he makes his ground in time at the batting end.
This keeps coming on with the angle, on a short of a good length, around off. Saim Ayub covers his off pole and makes the leave.
Beaten again! Mahmud drags the length back and gets the ball to nip away off the deck. Shan Masood hangs on the back foot to defend it with a straight bat. He plays for the angle but this goes away after pitching to zip past the outside edge.
Play and a miss! Mahmud bowls a tempter, full and outside off, Shan Masood almost falls for the trap as he chases a wide delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
FOUR! Short and punished! Mahmud errs in line and length as this is short and wide on off. Shan Masood stands tall and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
Good running! Mahmud gets the ball to come back in, on a length, Saim Ayub taps it with a straight bat in front of mid on and gets to the other end quickly.
Another delivery that leaves the batter, full in length, Saim Ayub resists this time and offers no shot.
Beaten! Fuller and inviting the batter for the drive. Saim Ayub is lured into the shot and goes for the drive away from the body. Ayub is lucky not to nick this one behind.
Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Saim Ayub looks to defend it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge as the ball nips back in. The ball rolls wide of backward square leg for a single.
Bold leave! Taskin comes from around the wicket and dishes it out on a hard length, slanting in, over off. Not far away from the off pole but Saim Ayub trusts the bounce of the surface and shoulders arms.
Angles it across the batter, on a length, Saim Ayub plants his front foot out forward and makes the leave.