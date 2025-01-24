Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Day 2: Jammu and Kashmir will aim to extend their lead over Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy game at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. India skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form in red-ball cricket continued as he fell for a 19-ball 3 before Mumbai conceded a first-innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir in their Elite Group A match in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Electing to bat on a green-top wicket proved costly for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side as Mumbai were shot out for a mere 120, and in reply, J&K finished the opening day's play at 174/7 for a lead of 54 runs. As many as 17 wickets fell in the day's play. Shardul Thakur saved Mumbai some blushes as his 57-ball 51 with five fours and two sixes dragged them from a perilous 47/7 past the 100-run mark. (Live Scorecard)