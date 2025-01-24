Virender Sehwag, one of the most prolific openers in Indian cricket ever, is in news. Social media was abuzz on Thursday regarding the retired cricketer, who has two triple centuries in Tests, after a report made a big claim on his and wife Aarti's personal lives. Virender Sehwag, who played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs, married Aarti in December, 2004. The couple has two sons Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. However, according to the report all may not be well between the couple.

Sehwag and Aarti, according to the report in Hindustan Times, have been living separately for months. It further mentioned that divorce is likely on the cards. There has been no reaction from either parties regarding the news. As and when, the couple reacts, this copy will be updated.

Social media went on over-drive after the news came. Virender Sehwag has not posted any photo with wife Aarti in recent times, though his profile does have the couple's old photos of the couple. The former cricketer is not following Aarti, whose Instagram profile is private.

Recently, Sehwag took to social media to remind his son of a missed opportunity to be gifted a Ferrari car. Sehwag's son Aaryavir - true to his genes - slammed a sensational 297 in just 309 balls for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. However, the score of 297 meant that Aaryavir had fallen short of Sehwag's career highest score of 319 by just 23 runs. It allowed Sehwag to remind his son of an old promise.

"Well played Aaryavir. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples," posted Sehwag on X in November 2024.

Sehwag's post goes back to something he said nearly a decade ago, in 2015. Then, in an interview with Harsha Bhogle, Sehwag had promised that he would gift his sons Aaryavir and Vedant a Ferrari if they ever managed to cross his best score of 319.