Saurashtra vs Delhi Live Updates, Ranji Trophy: Saurashra will aim to continue their dominance over Delhi on Day 2 as well at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja's excellent all-round effort - 5 wickets and 38 runs - outshone Rishabh Pant's minuscule 10-ball 1 as Saurashtra gained good foothold over a shoddy Delhi after Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match. Batting first, Delhi were shut out for 188 with captain Ayush Badoni (60) and Yash Dhull (44) leading their batting effort. However, they failed to convert their knocks into something more substantial as India left-arm spinner Jadeja ran roughshod over his clueless opponents with figures of 5 for 66. In reply, Saurashtra reached 163 for five with opener Harvik Desai making a 93 off 120 balls with eight fours. The hosts now need 26 more runs to gain a vital first innings lead on a pitch that is increasingly assisting spinners. (Live Scorecard)