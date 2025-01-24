The strained relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary is no secret. Tiwary has taken aim at the Indian cricket team head coach multiple teams in the recent past and in a recent interview, he once again accused him of using 'abuse and threat'. Tiwary recalled an argument during their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days which almost resulted in a physical altercation. He recalled that they were having a heated conversation which was ultimately stopped by then bowling coach Wasim Akram.

“When a new player emerges, he is given space in newspaper, may be that is one of the reasons why he got angry with me. If had a PR team, I could have been the India captain today," Tiwary told Lallantop.

“Once, we had a heated argument about my batting position at the Eden Gardens. I was very upset and had gone to the washroom. He barged in and said ‘This attitude won't work. Tujhe kabhi khilaunga nahi (I won't give you a game). This and that. I confronted him and asked him why he was talking that way. He was giving me a threat. Wasim Akram also came in. He was our bowling coach, so he calmed things down, otherwise haathapai bhi ho sakta tha (There could have been a physical fight too)," he added.

The duo also had an infamous spat during a Ranji Trophy encounter in 2015 and Tiwary said that Gambhir was abusing him on the field.

“It was a Ranji Trophy match and I was taking guard at the crease. He was abusing from slips. Nobody should use such words. Maa-behen ki gaali. Then he said, ‘shaam ko mil, main tujhe maarta hu‘. (Meet me in the evening, I am going to thrash you). I said, ‘shaam ko kiu abhi maarlo (why evening? let's fight now)'. I was also strong," Manoj Tiwary said during the interview.

"The umpire came in between and he pushed away him too. Then the over ended and I was at the non-striker's end. He came to mid-off and started abusing me again. Umpires can't do much. He is a big player, and they are afraid that he can use his influence against them," he concluded.