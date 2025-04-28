Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed a dramatic victory against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday. RCB looked to be in a spot of bother after losing Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar in quick succession. But, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya then stitched a 119-run stand for the 4th wicket to help RCB chase down the target of 163 runs against DC. In doing so, RCB recorded their 6th successive away victory in the 18th edition of the T20 league, becoming the first team in the league's history to do so.

RCB have had a few issues at home this campaign, winning just one of four games, but on the road, the franchise has been absolutely unbeatable. The 6-wicket victory against DC was RCB's 6th on the trot, with the result taking them to the top of the points table.

As for the match, Krunal's unbeaten 73 helped RCB beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to move above Gujarat Titans at the summit.

Chasing 163 for victory, Bengaluru slipped to 26-3 before Virat Kohli and Pandya put together a fourth-wicket partnership of 119.

Tim David smashed 19 not out off five deliveries to secure the win with nine balls to spare at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

"He (Pandya) can make that impact and we were just waiting for him to come into this tournament with the bat as well," Kohli said of player of the match Pandya, who also took 1-28 with his left-arm spin.

"And today was his day completely and he was absolutely brilliant."

Kohli compiled a measured 51, while Pandya struck five fours and four sixes in an innings which took the game away from Delhi.

It was Bengaluru's sixth successive away win as they and Kohli search for their first IPL title since the league's inception in 2008.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood shared five wickets between them to restrict Delhi to 162-8.

In the chase, Delhi skipper Axar Patel opened the bowling with his left-arm spin and struck two early blows to send back England's IPL debutant Jacob Bethell, out for 12, and Devdutt Padikkal, for a duck, two balls later.

Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was run out for six but Kohli and Pandya put Delhi under pressure with occasional boundaries mixed with quick running between the wickets.

Once set, Pandya unleashed his power and reached his fifty off 38 balls with a four off Axar.

Kohli completed his sixth half-century of the season as he edged past Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav (427) as the leading run-scorer with 443.

He finally fell to Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera before Pandya and Australian international David took the team over the line.

With AFP Inputs