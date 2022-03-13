PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will eye a big total when they resume play on Day 2 at 251 for three against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Usman Khawaja was batting unbeaten on 127 while Nathan Lyon had joined him as a nightwatchman after Steve Smith (72) had got out ahead of stumps on Day 1. Khawaja will look to take Australia to a big total but would need a helping hand. Earlier, David Warner (36) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) had got out on quick succession. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have taken a wicket each. Pakistan will hope to roll over Australia as early as possible on Day 2. Initially, Australia had won the toss and elected to bat. (Live Scorecard)

