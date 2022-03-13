Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Usman Khawaja Key As Australia Eye Big Total Against Pakistan
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will eye a big total when they resume play on Day 2 at 251 for three against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Usman Khawaja resumes his innings at 127 not out.© AFP
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will eye a big total when they resume play on Day 2 at 251 for three against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Usman Khawaja was batting unbeaten on 127 while Nathan Lyon had joined him as a nightwatchman after Steve Smith (72) had got out ahead of stumps on Day 1. Khawaja will look to take Australia to a big total but would need a helping hand. Earlier, David Warner (36) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) had got out on quick succession. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have taken a wicket each. Pakistan will hope to roll over Australia as early as possible on Day 2. Initially, Australia had won the toss and elected to bat. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 2 of the second Pakistan vs Australia Test from the National Stadium in Karachi
2nd Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 12, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
PAK
AUS
254/3 (92.1)
National Stadium, Karachi
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.76
% chance to win
AUS 40%
Draw 49%
PAK 11%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
127 (272)
Nathan Lyon
3* (13)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
42/0 (18)
Hasan Ali
31/1 (13.1)
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Scorecard
No run.
No run.
On a length, around middle. Nathan Lyon stays in his crease and defends it out.
Shaheen Afridi goes 'round the wicket, serves a fuller ball, outside off. Nathan Lyon pushes it past point. Sajid Khan chases it and keeps the ball away from the ropes. Two taken! First runs of the day! Nathan Lyon gets off the mark as well!
Shaheen Afridi to bowl from the other end.
Length delivery, outside off. Usman Khawaja does not fiddle with it. A maiden to begin with!
Angling in on the pads, fuller in length. Usman Khawaja works it towards mid-wicket.
Much fuller this time, outside off. Usman Khawaja drives to the fielder at cover.
On a length, outside off. Usman Khawaja shoulders his arms at it.
Another good-length delivery, nipping back in, outside off, at 136 clicks. Usman Khawaja offers no shot to that.
Hasan Ali begins with a length ball, outside off, shaping away. Usman Khawaja leaves it alone.
We are ready for action! The players stride out to the middle. Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon will resume their batting. Hasan Ali will begin with the ball. Here we go...
Usman Khawaja was the stand-out player for Australia, he scored an unbeaten 127 and guided his side to a total of 251 at the end of Day 1. The visitors will be hoping they can get over 400 runs which will not be a challenge as the pitch is assisting the batters. While Pakistan will be hoping they can cause some early trouble with the second new ball which is just 10 overs old. The pitch is good for batting but as predicted earlier on, it will be getting better for the spinners, and Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali will have to put their best foot forward. Will Australia go on to score big? Or will Pakistan grab some early wickets? We will find out. Stay tuned!
Welcome back, folks! We are now into Day 2 of this exciting Test between Australia and Pakistan. We witnessed an intriguing first day of this Test with Australia ending the day in a commanding position. The hosts might be on the back foot but they will be coming into Day 2 hoping they can grab some early wickets and take things under control. Although it’s not going to be an easy task considering the batting depth of Australia. Another thrilling day of Test awaits us.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
That concludes the proceedings for the first day of the second Test. It's been a great day for Australia and the day certainly belonged to one man, Usman Khawaja, he will look to replicate the same on Day 2 as well. The first ball of Day 2 will be at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) but as usual, our build-up will begin in advance. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Usman Khawaja is down for a chat. He says that he had a great partnership with Smith and there's still a lot of batting to come. Tells that the wicket looks good to bat on and it seems like it is going to stay this way for the first 2 or 3 days. Mentions that the ball had started reversing well in the second session so they had to get defensive with their approach. Adds that once again in the final session, they started bowling negative lines to dry up the scoring rate. States that everyone in his family except him was born in Karachi so it means a lot for him to get a hundred here.
The hosts will be disappointed with their bowling performance, but they will be satisfied after grabbing the big wicket of Steven Smith. They had to toil hard for the wicket but they were rewarded at the end. Pakistan came out with a different plan in the final session, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali both were bowling negative lines and were not allowing the batters to score freely. We did notice the pacers get some reverse-swing at the end of the second session, however, they were not used much in the first hour of the final session. They took the second new ball immediately and were rewarded with the wicket of Steven Smith with it. However, they have to work a lot harder to grab early wickets in the first session of Day 2, and not let Australia get away with a big total.
Australia have scored 251 runs at the loss of three wickets. It's safe to say that Day 1 of this Test match has belonged to the visitors. However, they will be disappointed after losing Steven Smith at the stroke of Stumps. Khawaja and Smith put on a great show today. They fought hard, showed great resilience and patience against all the negative lines by the Pakistan bowlers, but failed to survive till the end of the day. The duo put together 159 runs and have put Australia in the driver's seat. After missing out on his century in the first Test, Usman Khawaja made sure he gets it this time and brought his 11th Test ton, while Steven Smith, who was looking rock solid in the middle, missed out on his century once again. Australia have plenty of batting to come, and they will be hoping they get to at least 400 from here.
A dot to end! Nathan Lyon has done well to counter the last five balls of the day! A nervy moment on this delivery though! Short of a length, on middle. Nathan Lyon tucks it straight to Imam-ul-Haq at short leg. However, Imam-ul-Haq took his eyes off as the ball was coming at him. The ball hit him right in the knee area. A wicket in the penultimate over of Stumps and a dropped catch on the last ball. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!