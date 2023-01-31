The ODI World Cup, to be played later this year in India, will be an acid test for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. The side has not won an ICC title since 2013 and at home it will ve primed to lift the title. On the other hand, Pakistan performance will also be closely watched. The Babar Azam-led side has done consistently well in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. However, ODIs are a different ball game but former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed feels that the team is up for the challenge.

"Pakistan has always given India a tough time. When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problem in playing on the pitches there," Javed was quoted as saying by Geo.tv.

Javed felt that Pakistan have a better bowling line-up than India. "Although recently India scored a lot of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs," he said.

"Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are fully fit, so it will benefit the team. Pakistan has Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz in India, so there will be no need for fast bowling all-rounder. If Pakistan scores 300 runs, then it will be very difficult for the other team to chase it down," he added.

