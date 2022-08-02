Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer said South Africa are hot contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup after a 2-1 win over England in the three-match T20 series. South Africa won the recent T20I series against England by the score of 2-1. It was an excellent series as England took the lead in the first game but South Africa plotted the comeback and won the rest of the two matches.

After the win against England by South Africa, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer had strong thoughts after the series.

"Congratulations @OfficialCSA on the series win Must say the way SA have come up in the last year or so has been brilliant. They're definitely one of the hot contenders for the T20 WC now. #ENGvSA" he said in a tweet after the match.

An excellent showing from both the teams in all of the three matches made the series entertaining for the fans. South African opener Reeza Hendricks scored a half-century in all three matches of the series.

Rilee Rossouw also had an excellent showing in two of the games. The batter was shy of just 6 of a century in the second match. Tristan Stubbs also shined in the first match but it wasn't enough for South Africa to win that game.

Lungi Ngidi had his career-best performance in the first match of the series scalping a total of 5 wickets while conceding only 39 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi also had a notable performance in the two wins for South Africa taking three and five wickets respectively in the last couple of games for South Africa.

Aiden Markram also scored a half-century in the second match of the series and Andile Phehlukwayo did well with the bowl too all around the series.

South Africa would have a lot of positives to take from the series as defeating England on their own home turf is something not every team is capable of doing.

Promoted

Previously, South Africa also played India in a 5-match T20I series which resulted in a draw by 2-2 as the final game of the series couldn't be completed.

In the 2021 World Cup, South Africa could not qualify after the Super 12 stage of the competition. They were tied for the second spot with Australia but stood third in the rankings because of a lower net run rate.