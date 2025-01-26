Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: After bundling out Pakistan for 154, West Indies will begin their second innings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: After bundling out Pakistan for 154, West Indies will begin their second innings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Multan. Currently, the visitors are leading by nine runs after a historic first day with the ball. The spinner dominated Day 1 with Noman Ali achieving a hat trick for the home side. Jomel Warrican took 4-43 and Gudakesh Motie 3-49 as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 at the close, replying to the West Indian first innings total of 163. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, West Indies in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jan 25, 2025
Day 2 | Drinks
PAK
154
WI
163&182/6 (51.0)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.57
Batsman
Tevin Imlach
26* (41)
Kevin Sinclair
22 (45)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
51/1 (17)
Abrar Ahmed
36/1 (13)
Pak vs WI 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Fuller and outside off. Sinclair leans into it and drives it past cover for two.
Fuller and on middle. Kept out.
On the stumps. Sinclair defends.
Loopy ball on off. Blocked.
Quicker and on the stumps. Imlach pushes it back to the bowler.
Flatter and on the stumps. Imlach defends it again.
On middle. Sinclair nudges it around the corner and takes one.
On the stumps. Kept out.
Tosses it up and on middle. Blocked again.
Flatter and on middle. Kept out.
On the stumps. Blocked.
On middle. This is swept through square leg for one.
Flatter and on middle. Blocked.
Tosses it up on off. Defended.
Down the leg side. Sinclair looks to flick but misses.
Flatter and on the pads. This is worked to square leg.
FOUR! Nicely played! Uses the pace brilliantly! Flatter and outside off. Imlach waits and then guides it past short third man. Boundary.
On the stumps. Kept out.