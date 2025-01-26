Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: After bundling out Pakistan for 154, West Indies will begin their second innings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Multan. Currently, the visitors are leading by nine runs after a historic first day with the ball. The spinner dominated Day 1 with Noman Ali achieving a hat trick for the home side. Jomel Warrican took 4-43 and Gudakesh Motie 3-49 as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 at the close, replying to the West Indian first innings total of 163. (Live Scorecard)