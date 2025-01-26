Indian cricket team batter Tilak Varma scripted history with his match-winning knock during the second T20I encounter against England in Chennai on Saturday. Tilak slammed a brilliant 72 off just 55 deliveries with the help of four fours and five sixes to guide his team to victory. Thanks to the knock, Tilak became the first player in the world (among full member nations) to score 300+ runs in T20Is without getting dismissed. In the past four innings for India, Tilak scored 107 (from 56 balls) vs. South Africa, 120 from 47 balls against South Africa, 19, and 72 not out vs. England. Earlier, the record belonged to New Zealand's Mark Chapman who scored 271 runs before getting dismissed in T20I cricket.

Most runs between two dismissals in T20Is (full-member teams)

Tilak Varma (India) - 318 (107*, 120*, 19*, 72*)

Mark Chapman (New Zealand) - 271 (65*, 16*, 71*, 104*, 15)

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 240 (68*, 172)

Shreyas Iyer (India) - 240 (57*, 74*, 73*, 36)

David Warner (Australia) - 239 (100*, 60*, 57*, 2*, 20)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was delighted after seeing Tilak Varma take "responsibility" and deliver a match-winning performance that steered the hosts to victory.

The second T20I contest became a high-strung affair, especially when the equation came down to 20 needed in 18 balls. Tilak looked hesitant to rotate the strike when the opportunity was available in the first couple of deliveries.

But, Tilak decided to rotate the strike on the fourth delivery, leaving Bishnoi to face the final two deliveries of the over. With Brydon Carse charging down from the other end, Bishnoi appeared to be galvanised with the way Tilak was batting at the other end. He neatly clipped it through midwicket for a four, lifting the spirits in the entire stadium.

It was a similar situation in the penultimate over, and it was Bishnoi against Liam Livingstone in the next over. On a fuller delivery, Bishnoi gave away an outside edge to find another four, eventually bringing the equation down to 6 in 6.

Tilak held his nerves to see off the game with a flashy drive, bringing India home with a two-wicket win and four balls to spare.

"Very happy with the way Tilak batted, good to see someone like him taking responsibility. Ravi Bishnoi has been putting the hard work in the nets. He wants to contribute with the bat." Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

