Tilak Varma on Saturday gave a brilliant example of his growing prowess in the Indian T20I team as he played a mature knock of 72* to rescue his side to a second successive win against England in Chennai. He stitched crucial partnerships with the lower order to take India to victory. Among the lower order batters, Washington Sundar scored 26 while Ravi Bishnoi scored crucial nine runs off five balls. Arshdeep Singh also looked like making a significant contribution with the bat before perishing while attempting to go after Adil Rashid. After the dismissal the camera turned towards India coach Gambhir and his ice cold reaction went viral. There was a mild hint of smirk too.

India were eight down after that and the match could have England's way from there. However, Tilak and Ravi Bishnoi saved the day.

Arshdeep getting out, trying hitting six, we have seen this before

Arshdeep singh dhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/xvSWxhLOjS — Harry45 (@Harrykamad45) January 25, 2025

India beat England by two wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Saturday. India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13). In reply, India completed the chase in 19.2 overs with Tilak Varma making an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls. All-rounder Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 off 19 balls as the others failed to deliver with the bat.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/38), Washington Sundar (1/9) and Abhishek Sharma (1/12) bowled tidy spells as England couldn't get going after they were reduced to 26/2 in the fourth over.

England late-order batter Brydon Carse gave a fillip to the team's score with a quick-fire 31 off 17 deliveries.

Carse was also impressive with the ball for England, finishing with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores: England: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 45, Brydon Carse 31; Axar Patel 2/32, Washington Sundar 1/9, Varun Chakravarthy 2/38) India: 166 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Tilak Varma 72 not out; Brydon Carse 3/29).

