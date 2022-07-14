Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently took to Twitter to share a picture with his teammates. "With the boys!" he captioned it. In the picture, Babar is accompanied by Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Khan, Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali and all five, dressed in fine casuals, are seen looking at the same direction. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan replied to the Tweet with a hilarious comment. "Muje esay kyu dekh rahe hei sab? (Why is everyone looking at me like this?)" he wrote.

The Pakistan men's team is currently in Sri Lanka ahead of their two-match Test series.

Despite Sri Lanka suffering a major economic crisis, they took on Australia recently and while they lost the T20I series, they won the ODI series and drew the two-match Test series in heroic fashion.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is set to begin on Saturday in Galle. The second match will be played in Colombo.

This will be Pakistan's last away assignment of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently third and fourth respectively in the WTC points table.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah