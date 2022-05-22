The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday named squads for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and one-off Test against England. Rahul Tripathi, who has been in splendid form for SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has not been given a chance in the 18-member T20I squad. The right-handed Tripathi has struck the ball superbly for SRH and he has scored 393 runs in 13 matches so far at a strike rate of 161.73, including three half-centuries. Fans were expecting the batter to be named in T20I squad but this was not to be the case.

As soon as the squad was announced on Sunday, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Tripathi not being given a chance in the squad.

Don't know why Rahul Tripathi is not selected?.!Nothing but it's India's loss.!One of the best uncapped batsman in this season.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) May 22, 2022

Ishan Kishan SR since Last 2 IPL is 120



Rahul Tripathi SR Since Last 2 IPL is 150+



Imagine not selecting Tripathi even though having 2 Wicket keepers already In T20I squad.. pic.twitter.com/I9WaziRGo6 — Sυϝιყααɳ HS (@Sufiyaan_Zafi) May 22, 2022

If you are missing Rahul Tripathi in this T20 Squad. pic.twitter.com/9FtAU3JEw9 — Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) May 22, 2022

Feel for Rahul Tripathi. That guy did really well in IPL & in domestic cricket and even this IPL season he is the best batsman for SRH but unfortunately he could not make it to indian team. But don't disappoint champ, keep working hard, you will definitely get a chance next time. pic.twitter.com/nTuMaaDdhp — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 22, 2022

Feel for Rahul Tripathi. Has been a consistent run scorer in the IPL for last few seasons and has done no wrong to deserve a call when seniors are resting. Hopefully he'll be there for the Ireland tour. Sanju Samson the other one who deserved an opportunity too. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2022

Feel for Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson, both deserve to be part of the T20 setup. Two of them have been showing very good consistency with healthy strike rate in IPL in the last few years - hoping both will be part of the Ireland T20 series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2022

Sanju Samson, Rahul tripathi's exclusion tells us why ishan kishan said he wants to bat till the end. — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) May 22, 2022

Over the past few seasons, Tripathi has been a consistent performer while playing for KKR. Changing the franchise this season did not play spoilsport as Tripathi piled on the runs this season as well.

The senior pros -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have all been rested for the T20Is. KL Rahul will be leading the side while pace sensation Umran Malik has earned a maiden call-up. The five-match T20I series will begin on June 9 in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Dinesh Karthik has also made his way back into the squad on the back of some strong performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Hardik Pandya, who is leading table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL season, has also returned to the squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are among the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL season and hence the duo have been named in the squad as well. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also in the squad.

Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh who has given strong performances over the last few IPL seasons has also earned a maiden call-up to the national side.

India squad for SA T20Is: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.