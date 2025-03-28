Lucknow Super Giants registered a thumping five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday in Hyderabad. SRH, who are known for their powerful batting performances, looked completely clueless against LSG's Shardul Thakur who took wickets and restricted them at 190/9 in 20 overs. 190 is not a bad score but as per the expectations from SRH, who feature the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and others, it looked a bit below par. Later, the target was a cake walk for LSG, as they chased it down in just 16.1 overs and earned crucial two points.

The star batters for LSG were Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, as they smashed 70 (26 balls) and 52 (31 balls) runs respectively. Seeing her team getting whacked by the ruthless LSG duo, SRH owner Kavya Maran looked visibly upset.

Kavya, who is widely known for supporting her team with great enthusiasm, looked dejected on Thursday and some of her reactions have now gone viral on social media.

"It was a different wicket the other day, but we had to score quickly. They batted really well though. Still a very good wicket, that was the best wicket in the world, this was the second-best wicket. It gripped a little bit, but it was a nice wicket. Every time it's a fresh game, they bowled really well, it was very well planned," said SRH skipper Pat Cummins after the match.

"It was a pretty good effort to get to 190. You always need one person to bat throughout the innings, like Ishan (Kishan) did the other day, but they bowled really well, never let us off the hook. We got 8 batters, it's about going out there and making an impact. You see things you could have done better, that could have been the difference. It's a long competition, we will get a chance pretty quickly, so we need to move on" he added.

IPL 2024 runners-up SRH opened their campaign with a stunning 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. In that match, the Hyderabad-based franchise scored a whopping total of 286/6 in 20 overs.

It was a visual treat for the fans as Ishan Kishan scored a fiery 106* off 47 balls while Head scored 67 off 31 balls.

SRH will now be taking on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.