GT vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma missed out on a superb playoff century, getting out on 81 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. MI have reached 206/5 after 19 overs, with captain Hardik Pandya at the crease. Earlier, Rohit and Jonny Bairstow helped MI register their best powerplay score of IPL 2025. This is a must-win watch for both the teams in order to keep IPL 2025 title hopes alive. The winner of this clash will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Bairstow, making his debut for MI, made an explosive start, but narrowly missed out on his half-century. Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT), and opted to bat. MI have named three debutants, in the form of Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Raj Bawa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Mumbai Indians playing XI vs GT: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.
Gujarat Titans XI vs MI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, straight from Mullanpur:
GT vs MI LIVE: SIX! OUT!
Naman Dhir, maximum! Mumbai Indians cross 200, and we still have 9 balls to go. Next ball, Naman goes for a big shot again through deep mid-wicket, but Rashid Khan has completed a superb diving catch!
MI 206/5 (18.4)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: Injury concern for GT
Mohammed Siraj is down, and is being attended to by the physios. Two balls after taking a wicket, he seems to have picked up an injury. He is fit enough to continue, and he does get through the whole over. Still hobbling a fair bit, but a good comeback after conceding a six on the first ball.
MI 198/4 (18)
GT vs MI LIVE: OUT!
Six, but then out! Tilak Varma hammers Mohammed Siraj for a maximum on the first ball of the 17th over, but misses his timing on the pace-off delivery and departs. Handy 25 off just 11 balls by Tilak. MI are 6 short of 200.
MI 194/4 (17.2)
GT vs MI LIVE: OUT!
GONE! At last, at long last, Gujarat Titans have Rohit Sharma's wicket. Huge scalp for GT. Massive wicket. Goes for the slog over mid-wicket, but doesn't connect well, and a good catch taken by Rashid Khan in the deep. Rohit out for 81 off 50!
MI 188/3 (17)
GT vs MI LIVE: Tilak smashing it!
Prasidh Krishna back into the attack, and taken to the cleaners straight away by Tilak! Shuffles across the stumps and whacks it over square-leg for a maximum! Prasidh gave away 26 in his previous over, and this one hasn't started well.
MI 181/2 (16.1)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: Tilak into the party!
Here comes Tilak Varma, going for the attack! Slams it over long-off for a maximum. Mumbai Indians maintaining a fabulous run-rate today. They've dominated this match so far, ridden their luck, and made it count.
MI 175/2 (16)
GT vs MI LIVE: Rohit into the 80s
SIX more! Whipped away over square-leg, all the way for 6. Next ball, change of pace by Coetzee, goes for a cutter, soft edge from Rohit but it falls just short of Kusal Mendis. How many more chances will GT miss to dismiss Rohit?
MI 168/2 (15.4)
GT vs MI LIVE: SIX!
Maximum for Rohit Sharma! Up to 74! Rohit Sharma is just 26 runs away from this third IPL century, and first in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are going at well over 10 runs an over, and should be aiming for at least 220 from here.
MI 160/2 (15)
GT vs MI LIVE: 150 up for Mumbai Indians!
Seven runs came off the over from Washington Sundar. Rohit Sharma played a cut shot on the fourth ball of the over through the backward point for a four. He is now batting at the score of 66 off 41 balls. 150 is up for Mumbai Indians.MI 150/2 (14)
GT vs MI LIVE: OUT!
Big wicket this is! Suryakumar Yadav is OUT! It was a lower full toss from Sai Kishore outside off stump and Suryakumar played a sweep shot on it. He played it to perfection but found the man in the deep at backward square leg. Surya is gone for 33 off 20 balls.
MI 143/2 (13)
GT vs MI LIVE: Catch dropped!
It was an eventful over from Gerald Coetzee. He was hit for two consecutive sixes by Suryakumar Yadav but bounced back well and managed to produce an outside edge of the batter. GT wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis jumped to his right and dropped the chance. A total of 14 runs came off the over.
MI 134/1 (12)
GT vs MI LIVE: Good bowling!
Rashid Khan continues to bowl tight overs. Seven runs came from this third. He even produced an inside edge from Suryakumar Yadav's bat on the fourth ball of the over when the batter tried to play a sweep shot, but to his poor luck the ball missed the stumps and the wicketkeeper to race away for a four.MI 120/1 (11)
GT vs MI LIVE: 50 FOR ROHIT!
50 for Rohit Sharma! Big day, big player. Dropped twice at the start, and he's taken full advantage of the lifelines handed to him. Gets to the milestone in just 28 balls. However, a warning from Sunil Gavaskar, as he hits another difficult aerial shot. "Living dangerously," says Gavaskar.
MI 113/1 (10)
GT vs MI LIVE: SIX, 100 up!
Rohit Sharma goes big! 100 up for Mumbai Indians! Rohit is up to 46, MI reach 100 in under 9 overs. He has been dropped twice today, and he has made sure that Gujarat Titans pay the price for it.
MI 101/9 (9)
GT vs MI LIVE: OUT!
Bairstow departs! What a catch! Bairstow goes for the reverse sweep against Sai Kishore, but Sai Sudharsan at point fails to hold on. But he does enough to throw it back to Gerald Coetzee who grabs it! Bairstow out for 47.
MI 84/1 (7.2)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: 79 in powerplay!
Rohit Sharma ends the powerplay with another 4! What a powerplay for Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans bowlers have been sent to the cleaners. Whether it's Siraj, Prasidh or Sai Kishore, MI openers have shown no mercy. Bairstow 44 off 17. Rohit 33 off 19.
MI 79/0 (6)
GT vs MI LIVE: SIX!
Rohit into the party! Best powerplay of the season for MI, and we still have 3 balls to go. Swept over deep square-leg for a maximum, as R Sai Kishore comes into bowl his first over. Next ball, swept again, one bounce 4!
MI 75/0 (5.4)
GT vs MI LIVE: Bairstow going berserk!
6, 4, 6, 6, 4 - What an over for Mumbai Indians! Jonny Bairstow has hammered Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs in one over! Brutal hitting. Ryan Rickelton not there? No problem, says Jonny Bairstow. Off-side, on-side, down the ground, edge, everything going MI's way.
Shubman Gill does not look happy at all.
MI 54/0 (4)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: SIX! FOUR!
Bairstow, MAXIMUM! What a hit from the Englishman, welcome back to the IPL! Length ball and Bairstow clears it over deep square-leg. Next ball, smashed through point for another boundary. Bairstow in the mood.
MI 38/0 (3.2)
GT vs MI LIVE: Rohit dropped again!
Another drop! Rohit Sharma has been dropped not once, but TWICE! Thick outside edge against Siraj, but wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis has completely fumbled it. Not easy filling the boots of Jos Buttler, but this could be a costly problem.
MI 26/0 (2.4)
GT vs MI LIVE: FOUR! FOUR! Rohit!
Rohit Sharma slams it down the ground! Classy shot from the former MI captain, straight back past the bowler. Next ball, he connects even better, one bounce and into the fence. Rohit was dropped on 3, will he make GT pay?
MI 26/0 (2.2)
GT vs MI LIVE: DROPPED!
Big mistake! Rohit Sharma has been dropped by Gerald Coetzee! The veteran mistimed the shot completely, Coetzee was well-placed at long-on, but the ball just pops out of his hand. Massive fielding error by GT.
MI 18/0 (2)
GT vs MI LIVE: New ball for Prasidh
Interesting decision by Shubman Gill! Prasidh Krishna is usually the middle overs enforcer and bowls at the death. But in the absence of Arshad Khan or Ishant Sharma, Prasidh is taking the new ball today for GT.
MI 15/0 (1.4)
GT vs MI LIVE: Good first over
Good first over by Mohammed Siraj. Just 6 runs come off it. Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow with a couple of nice strokes through the off-side but denied by good fielding in the covers by GT. MI need to get a good powerplay, with Hardik taking the brave call of batting first.
MI 6/0 (1)
GT vs MI LIVE: Here come the players!
The players are out in the middle. Led by Shubman Gill, they walk past the fireworks go off. Jonny Bairstow is out to open for MI, coming in as the direct replacement of Ryan Rickelton. Rohit Sharma is opening at the other end.
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: 10 minutes to start!
We are just 10 minutes away from the start of Eliminator 1. A bunch of debutants on both sides, adding more international flavour to this contest. Gujarat Titans to bowl, because Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat!
GT vs MI LIVE: Can Rohit Sharma perform?
All eyes on Rohit Sharma. The veteran has had a stop-start season, but there is no better stage to bring out his A-game than tonight. Rohit has shown glimpses of his class this season, but can he save his best for the business end of the tournament?
GT vs MI LIVE: GT Playing XI
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: Surprise debutant for MI!
Mumbai Indians have been forced to make two changes to their lineup, with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton going away for international duty. Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson enter. However, an interesting call - debut handed to Indian uncapped all-rounder Raj Bawa.
GT vs MI LIVE: MI WIN TOSS IN ELIMINATOR
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat! Hardik Pandya calls it correctly, and has, perhaps a tad surprisingly, chosen to bat first in the Eliminator! Interesting call from the Mumbai Indians captain. GT to bowl, then.
GT vs MI LIVE: "MI will win," says AB
GT vs MI LIVE: Suryakumar eyeing huge record
Suryakumar Yadav is eyeing a massive record set by AB de Villiers. Having been MI's most consistent batter this year, SKY has already smashed 640 runs in IPL 2025. However, if he scores 48 more runs, he can cross de Villiers to become the middle-order batter with the most runs in a single season in IPL history.
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: GT vs MI H2H
What is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians? GT hold an big 5-2 advantage over MI in their 7 meetings till date. The two teams have met twice this season already, with GT winning both home and away.
Can MI reverse that fate today?
GT vs MI LIVE, Eliminator: Toss in 20 minutes!
We are just 20 minutes away from toss time in Mullanpur, where the Eliminator is being held. GT are set to be led by India's new Test captain Shubman Gill. On the other hand, MI will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who will lead against his former franchise.
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: GT eyeing second title
Gujarat Titans are a franchise that's only 4 years old. But already, they have two IPL finals and one IPL title to their name. Can they go the distance once again? Just like MI, they also need to win three matches in a row to make it happen.
GT vs MI LIVE: MI eyeing title no. 6
Mumbai Indians are eyeing a record sixth title. For captain Rohit Sharma, he's eyeing his 7th IPL trophy, something that no IPL player in history has done. But for that to happen, they will need to win 3 games in a row. Defeat today, and that dream will end in 2025.
GT vs MI LIVE: Qualifier 2 the target
The winner of today's match will qualify for Qualifier 2, where they will play Punjab Kings for a place in the final. The loser today will be eliminated from the tournament. Just to recap, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already in the final, after they beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 yesterday!
GT vs MI LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very good evening to one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports! IPL 2025 playoffs is in full swing, and today is the crucial Eliminator. Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans, and it is a must-win match to keep the title hopes alive.