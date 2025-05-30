Shubman Gill's transformation as a leader has been one of the highlights of IPL 2025. Under his captaincy, Gujarat Titans bounced back strongly to qualify for the playoffs with 9 wins from 14 matches. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes Gill has matured both as a player and captain this season, learning from the struggles of 2024. With the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians set for Friday in Mullanpur, Gavaskar explained how Gill has evolved on and off the field—and how that change has brought stability and success to the Titans.

Shubman Gill's second season as Gujarat Titans captain has been a revelation. After a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign where GT finished eighth with just five wins, Gill and his team turned things around in 2025. They secured a playoff spot with nine wins, and Gill's performance with the bat—649 runs in 14 games—has been equally impressive.

Speaking ahead of GT's Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians, Sunil Gavaskar broke down what has changed in Gill's leadership style this season. According to Gavaskar, the young captain has become more selfless and composed, learning crucial lessons from last year.

“What he's learned from last year… Remember last year, he was captain and things didn't go well. This year, he's leading smartly—especially with the way he's handled Sai Sudharsan,” Gavaskar told the official broadcasters. “When Sudharsan is going well, Gill is happy to rotate the strike and let him take charge. That shows maturity.”

Gill's batting approach has been more team-oriented, and his willingness to step back and let in-form players like Sai Sudharsan shine has earned praise. Sudharsan himself has enjoyed a breakthrough season and credited Gill's support in multiple post-match interactions.

But it's not just Gill's batting or tactics that have evolved—Gavaskar pointed out how he's improved emotionally as well.

“In the field, if there's a dropped catch or a misfield, Gill doesn't show frustration. He controls his emotions, and instead of reacting, he encourages his players. That's what makes a good leader, especially in high-pressure games,” Gavaskar said.

The former India captain highlighted that such gestures from a leader go a long way in building team morale. “He knows the player didn't mean to make a mistake, and by showing support, he makes the team feel he's always with them.”

With his calm temperament, smart captaincy, and consistent batting, Shubman Gill has not only revived GT's campaign but also earned the honour of leading India in the upcoming Test series against England.

