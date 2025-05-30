As a tribute to Operation Sindoor - the military operation carried out in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians - the IPL 2025 Governing Council and the BCCI had invited all three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. However, NDTV has learned that all three service chiefs would not be present there for the game. The Board had invited the three chiefs three days back but they will not be able to make it to the game.

The BCCI and IPL Governing Council earlier decided to use the IPL 2025 final as a platform to honour the armed forces and pay homage to the victims of the tragic incident.

IPL 2025 season was temporarily suspended for a week earlier this month in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack. Military action across the Line of Control and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir prompted a brief halt to cricketing action.

Once both nations announced a ceasefire agreement, the tournament resumed with a revised schedule. As a result, the final, initially planned for May 26, was pushed to June 3, and the remaining matches are now being played across six designated venues.

In the resumed leg of the season, the BCCI has consistently made efforts to show solidarity with the armed forces. At every match since the restart, the national anthem has been played before the first ball, and 'Thank You, Armed Forces' messages have been prominently displayed on the giant screens inside stadiums.

The final match of the season is scheduled to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already made it to the final of IPL 2025, while Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are the other three teams in contention for the remaining one spot in the summit clash.