Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a superb start to Indian Premier League 2025. The side registered an easy 7-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the season. Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 59 off 26 as RCB chased down the target of 175 in 16.2 overs. Another challenge awaits the Rajat Patidar-led side as it faces Chennai Super Kings in the latter's den next. The clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will take place on Friday. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who has played for both the teams in the past, has warned RCB of CSK's spin potential at Chepauk.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. RCB will likely need to adjust their team composition to counter CSK's strengths. But make no mistake -- Chepauk is a fortress," Watson said on JioHotstar.

While RCB started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win, same was the result for CSK. They registered a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on their home ground.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad shone in the game with four wickets (4 for 18).

"CSK's entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI -- Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. They are going to be a real handful on that surface. Seeing Noor Ahmad make such an impact in his first game for CSK will only boost the team's confidence, knowing they have another wicket-taking option," he added.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara