Riyan Parag's captaincy stint with the Rajasthan Royals yielded its first win for the franchise at the IPL 2025 as it won against Chennai Super Kings by six runs. With Sanju Samson's role limited in the initial matches for RR due to injury, Parag was chosen as the leader. The Assam-born star has been a constant for RR over the past few years. Though he had his share of critics, regular good performances in the domestic competitions saw his stock rise. In fact in IPL 2024, he ended up scoring 573 in 16 matches at an average of 52.09 with a strike-rate of 149.22.

This season Parag has not started on a good note scoring 37 in three matches. To add to the woes. Parag was trolled for a phone throw incident. A video from after the RR vs CSK match in Guwahati on Sunday, which has gone viral, shows Parag clicking a selfie with the Barsapara Cricket Stadium's ground-staff. After the photo is taken, Parag playfully throws the phone at the staff's direction. This act did not please some social media users.

Riyan Parag showing Unnecessary Attitude in front of our Assam Police Officers.



He thinks he is the main character pic.twitter.com/hBRhBFXmRd — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) March 31, 2025

Riyan parag you have to learn many things as a player also pic.twitter.com/uKDj96lmw3 — SmithianEra (@NivedhM38443) March 31, 2025

What a reckless behaviour by Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/chaqOpnPOI — Che(@ChekrishnaCk) March 31, 2025

If the trolling wasn't enough, Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

IPL released a statement on Monday to confirm that the Royals skipper breached the Code of Conduct and received a penalty as a result.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," IPL said in a statement.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement concluded.

Riyan became the second captain to be fined in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. He incurred a similar fine for MI's slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans.