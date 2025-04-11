The return of MS Dhoni as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has breathed new life into the franchise's hopes of a successful season. With just one win in five games so far, CSK are loitering at the No. 9 spot in the points table. As fans wondered what steps the franchise needed to take in order to produce a shift in results, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, prompting the management to hand the team's captaincy to MS Dhoni once again. However, seeing Dhoni return as Chennai's skipper, the Mumbai Indians found themselves becoming an unexpected center of a debate on social media.

CSK and MI remain two of the most successful franchises in the IPL. Yet, the manner in which the two teams have gone about their business is completely different. While Dhoni still remains a guiding force for Chennai, Mumbai have completely moved on from Rohit.

MI have Hardik Pandya as the team's captain, and Suryakumar Yadav is the vice-captain of the franchise. Not just that, the 5-time champions have resorted to using Rohit as an Impact Substitute in the IPL this season, ignoring the leadership experience he brings while fielding.

Fans pointed out such differences between CSK and MI after the southern side decided to instill leadership faith in Dhoni again at the age of 43.

Dhoni had previously captained the Super Kings from 2008 till 2023 and won five IPL titles. He handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but will take up the responsibility again.