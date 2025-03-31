Days after their comprehensive victory against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have beaten their southern rivals again. RCB went past CSK in the list of IPL franchises with the most followers on Instagram to clinch the No. 1 spot. The Bengaluru side has a total of 17.8 million followers, while the Chennai franchise is only marginally behind at 17.7 million. Since the start of the season, RCB have enjoyed much better results in comparison to CSK. The same is now visible on their Instagram account too.

RCB and CSK squared off in the 8th match of the season, where the Rajat Patidar-led side secured a 50-run victory, their first in Chennai since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

RCB BECOMES THE MOST FOLLOWED IPL FRANCHISE ON INSTAGRAM.



17.8M for RCB - 17.7M for CSK. pic.twitter.com/QGPhPwz8h3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2025

Patidar's fortuitous fifty received excellent support from an unerring set of bowlers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a huge 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings here on Friday. Having fought their way to a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8.

The value of the victory could have been gauged from the wide smile on the face of old warhorse Virat Kohli, the only one man in this RCB line-up who was part of that distant 2008 victory.

RCB's win came courtesy a heady mix of orthodox game of giving it all with the bat and stifling the opposition with regular wickets.

But the Royal Challengers also had to thank CSK's shocking lack of gumption as the home side never landed a punch in reply.

CSK never recovered from a poor start which saw them losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) among three wickets inside the first two overs.

Dhoni struck three fours and two sixes to make 30 not out off 16 balls to go past Suresh Raina as CSK's highest run-scorer in IPL history, but that was only a minor consolation point.

