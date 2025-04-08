Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant watched from the sidelines as Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh ripped apart the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers at the Eden Gardens during their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday. KKR's decision to bowl first backfired as LSG openers Marsh and Aiden Markram added 99 runs for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Harshit Rana. However, Marsh found an able ally in Pooran as the two smacked belligerent half-centuries to power LSG to a massive 238 for three. LSG captain Pant decided to demote himself, as the likes of Abdul Samad and David Miller came out to bat ahead of him amid the run fest. However, Pant faced criticism for his call as fans accused him of "hiding" due to his poor recent form.

Here's how internet reacted:

Why Rishabh Pant hiding himself to come to bat? #KKRvLSG — Rangmanch cricket (@justwithflow) April 8, 2025

Rishabh Pant With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Kept Waiting At The Boundary Line.



He Was Not Sent To Bat.



Have Been Saying This He Is Not A T20 Batsman. pic.twitter.com/1zdqHEYgOw — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) April 8, 2025

On a sweltering afternoon with a real feel of 40°C, LSG's opening pair of Aiden Markram (47 off 28; 4x4, 2x6) and Marsh (81 off 48; 6x4, 5x6) gave them a blazing start, adding 99 runs off just 62 balls after being put in to bat.

Pooran then lit up the evening with his 36-ball unbeaten 87, studded with seven fours and eight sixes, to power them to their second highest IPL total.

The lefthander cleverly targeted the short leg-side boundary from the dressing room end, and smashed Harshit Rana for two massive sixes over the leg-side to start the 17th over -- regaining the Orange Cap from Marsh in the process.

Such was the domination that LSG reached 95 without loss at the halfway stage and then added 143 in the last 10 overs with Pooran leading the carnage.

It was a clinical batting performance from LSG's top-three. Markram's early impetus, Marsh's consistency, and Pooran's finishing fireworks left KKR completely outclassed on their preferred dry and sticky wicket.

(With PTI Inputs)