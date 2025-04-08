Shardul Thakur bowled fives wides in a row as the Lucknow Super Giants pacer bowled a 11-ball over during the IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. During the 13th over of the match, Shardul bowled five wides in the first five balls to leave skipper Rishabh Pant frustrated. The pacer, who has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in IPL 2025 till now, found his rhythm later in the over but Rahane slammed him for a four on the fourth ball. It did not dishearten Shardul as he ended up dismissing the KKR skipper on the final ball of the over as he was caught by Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the second-fastest batter to do so.

Pooran achieved this milestone during his side's match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. During the match, Pooran was at his destructive best, scoring 87* in 36 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes.

A highlight of his innings was taking down all-rounder Andre Russell for 24 runs in 18th over, with two sixes and three fours.

Lord Shardul just bowled five consecutive wide balls.

FIGHT CONSECUTIVE WIDE.

YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT. — Darshan Rana (@thtliverpoolguy) April 8, 2025

In 81 matches, Pooran has scored 2,057 runs in 78 innings at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 168.88, with 12 half-centuries. His best score is 87*. After Russell, who took 1,120 balls to reach this milestone, Pooran is the second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs with 1,198 balls faced.

Among Indian batters, Virender Sehwag is the fastest to reach the milestone in 1,211 balls.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Pooran is the leading run-getter and has the Orange Cap, with 288 runs in five matches at an average of 72.00 with a strike rate of 225.00. He has scored three fifties and best score is 87*. He has hit 24 sixes in the tournament so far.

After stints with Punjab Kings from 2019-21 (606 runs in 31 innings and 33 matches at an average of 22.44 and strike rate of over 154 with two fifties) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (306 runs in 13 innings and 14 matches at an average of 38.25, with a strike rate of over 144, with one fifty), Pooran is having a time of his life for LSG.

He is the second-highest run-getter for LSG, with 1,145 runs in 34 matches and innings at an average of 47.70, strike rate of over 186, with eight half-centuries.

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by KKR, who won the toss and opted to field. After a 99-run stand between Aiden Markram (47 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh and later a 71-run stand between Pooran and Marsh (81 in 48 balls, with six fours and five sixes), Pooran went berserk in the final few overs, compiling 87* in 36 balls, taking his side to 238/3 in 20 overs.

Harshit Rana proved expensive with figures 2/51. Spencer Johnson was taken to the cleaners, giving away 46 runs in three overs. Russell took 2/32 in his two overs. The spin duo of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy did not work as they went wicketless with 0/38 in three overs and 0/31 in four overs respectively.

(With IANS inputs)