MS Dhoni scripted history by becoming the first Indian batter ever to score 200 IPL sixes after celebrating his 30th birthday. Although Chennai Super Kings slumped to a narrow loss against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 encounter, Dhoni slammed a six off Tushar Deshpande in the 19th over of the match to etch his name in history books. Overall, Dhoni is only the second player to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle who slammed 347 sixes after turning 30. Rohit Sharma (113), Ambati Rayudu (109), and Dinesh Karthik (104) are the only Indians to score more than 100 sixes after turning 30.

Dhoni can't bat ten overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, the CSK talisman walked out at number 7 with the team needing 54 off 25 balls but could manage just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs.

"He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in."

(With PTI inputs)