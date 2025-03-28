Sujan Mukherjee, a pitch curator at Eden Gardens, has been receiving a lot of backlash after denying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane's request to prepare a spin-friendly track. Following KKR's big loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025, Rahane expressed his frustration over the pitch used for the game, and hoped to see spin-friendly track at the Eden Gardens. "We would love to see the pitch helping the spin bowlers but again, this wicket was under cover for the last one-and-a-half days. Both the spinners we have, the quality they have, they can bowl in any kind of wicket and I am sure they are confident as well," Rahane was quoted as saying after the match.

Speaking to RevSportz, Mukherjee said he was not going to make any changes and even gave the example of the RCB spinners.

"As per the IPL rules and regulations, franchises have no say over the pitch. Ever since I have taken charge (as Eden curator), the pitches here have been like this. It was like this in the past. Things haven't changed now, and it will not be altered in the future," Mukherjee told RevSportz.

"Their (RCB) spinners took four wickets between them. What did the KKR spinners do? Krunal Pandya got three wickets. Suyash Sharma turned the ball to castle Andre Russell."

However, Mukherjee, who has been facing a lot of flak over his remarks, has backtracked from his previous remarks, saying that he never denied any request from KKR.

"No official or player asked for the pitch requirement for the first match. A coach at the time of practice asked me about the behaviour of the pitch. I said ghumega bhi aur accha chalega (the pitch will turn, and it will be good for batting)," Mukherjee told Sports Tak.

Mukherjee also insisted he has good relations with everyone at KKR, adding that the pitch was prepared as per the BCCI's guidelines.

"I never denied anything to KKR. We have been in good relations for a long time. I prepared the pitch as per BCCI guidelines. Those who are accusing me know nothing," he added.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull had blasted Mukherjee for denying KKR's request, adding that the franchise should move away from the Eden Gardens if they don't get the pitch as per their liking.

"If he (the curator) is not taking heed of what the home team wants... I mean, they are paying the stadium fees, they are paying for what's going on in the IPL, but if he's still not paying heed of what the home team wants, then just move the franchise away to somewhere else."

"His job is not to pass an opinion on the game. That's not what he's paid for," Doull told Cricbuzz

After losing to RCB in their opening match, KKR registered their first win of the season, on the road, against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.