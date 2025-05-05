Kavya Maran was a happy team owner in the IPL 2025 as her side Sunrisers Hyderabad rained fury on Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on Monday. Needing a win to stay alive the IPL 2025 play off race, SRH were given a fiery start in the Powerplay as skipper Pat Cummins picked Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel in his first three overs. Then, DC also lost their skipper Axar Patel in the sixth over with the team on just 26. The misery was far from over as KL Rahul too departed on 10, before Vipraj Nigam, who looked like putting up a resistance with Tristan Stubbs.

Vipraj Nigam was run out and Kavya Maran could be seen giving an animated expression.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. All-rounder T. Natarajan will be making his debut for Delhi Capitals as Mohammad Shami and Nitish Kumar Reddy are dropped from the SRH playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "We'll bowl. We've talked about a few things, but haven't had a complete game yet. Want to do the basics well. It's about giving yourself the chance, everyone's a match-winner. We bat very deep.

"The support has been amazing, probably haven't had the results we wanted, but the crowd has been amazing. Buzzing around in the field, that's one thing we can judge ourselves on," he said.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said, "Would've fielded first as well, looks like a good wicket and it shouldn't change much. Will look to get a good score and restrict them. The last phase is here, and these are must-win games. We've tried to keep the environment light, we weren't thinking about these things at the start of the tournament, and we played well, wanted to go into these games with the same mindset and not let the situation pressure us.

"We've had different players contribute, we haven't been dependent on one player. We want to have close games, even if we lose, we don't want to lose by big margins. No changes," he added.