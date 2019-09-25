Rishabh Pant has been facing a lot of criticism from fans and cricket pundits for his poor shot selection that saw him throwing his wicket away on various occasions. On Tuesday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came out in support for Rishabh Pant and said that he has the potential to do well at number four and needs mentoring from the coach and captain. However, former Australia star Dean Jones did not agree with Yuvraj as he took to Twitter to counter Yuvraj's opinion on Pant. "Why should Pant be any different to any other young player that has made mistakes? It's big boys cricket. I know he is young.. but he needs to learn some home truths and improve his off- side play," Dean Jones tweeted.