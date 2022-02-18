Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Updates
NZ vs SA, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa are 34 for three against New Zealand in their second inningsofthe ongoing first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
1st Test, Day 3 Live: South Africa to resume play at 34/3 against New Zealand.© AFP
NZ vs SA, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa are 34 for three against New Zealand in their second innings of the ongoing first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The visitors will resume play on Day three, trailing the hosts by 353 runs. Earlier, Henry Nicholls scored 105 and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell scored a fine 96 as New Zealand went on to post a first innings total of 482. Initially, South Africa were bowled out for a paltry of 95 as Matt Henry took seven for 23. New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test of the two-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch
1st Test, South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Feb 17, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
482
SA
95&34/3 (9.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.78
% chance to win
NZ 94%
Draw 4%
SA 2%
Batsman
Rassie van der Dussen
9* (12)
Temba Bavuma
22 (20)
Bowler
Tim Southee
20/2 (5)
Matt Henry
13/1 (4)
Right then, usually, we say Day 3 is the moving day of a Test match but here we have a different scenario - Day 3 could be the final day of this Test match. There is a forecast for rain in the last session but the way New Zealand have bowled thus far, picking 7 wickets in two sessions won't be tough for them. Having said that, we should never write off a team so easily. South Africa will try their best to put up a fight. The first ball on Saturday will be at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day) but as usual, our build-up will begin much before. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Tom Blundell, who missed his century by 4 runs, says that he is pretty happy to spend time in the middle and would have loved a ton but he enjoyed batting. Adds that Matt Henry has had a really good game. Shares that he has been working on his batting and this track kind of suits him and he hopes there are more such knocks coming. Ends by saying that the bowling at the end of the day was very good and if they keep the momentum going, they can win it on Day 3.
The period after Lunch brought a couple of wickets for the touring team and they would have hoped to restore some sanity. Their joy didn't last for long though. After dismissing Henry Nicholls soon after he completed a century, they encountered Colin de Grandhomme who was equally lethal, striking at over 100. Tom Blundell also played a responsible knock and his 94-run stand for the final wicket with Matt Henry - the best of the Kiwi innings - completely floored the Proteas. Blundell was unlucky to miss his ton but his efforts handed New Zealand an enormous 387-run lead. Here he is, having a word...
Dominance, ruthless dominance! That's what New Zealand have achieved in two days. Day 2 was all about extending their advantage over South Africa and they did it in style. The nightwatchman, Neil Wagner, whose primary job was to protect Henry Nicholls last evening, donned the avatar of Brendon McCullum this morning as he went berserk from the word go. He targeted the bowlers of South Africa and with his unorthodox style of batting, he punished them to every nook and corner of the ground. Just imagine, 74 runs in the first hour of play, and that was enough to take the wind out of the South African sails.
New Zealand continue to boss this Test match! A little window of 9 overs for their bowlers and they successfully removed the cream of the South African batting. With three wickets down, the touring team will be fighting a battle of survival from here onward.
Bavuma plays out the last ball! Not a great last over from Southee to end the day. The last ball was a good one though. On off and on a length. Bavuma is up to the task as he blocks. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
Last ball of the day...
FOUR! Good effort from Henry so late in the day, especially after bowling a few overs and batting for some time before that. On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side. Henry runs to his right from fine leg and slides but his effort goes in vain.
FOUR! Now hooking! Gets the desired result though. Positive intent shown by Bavuma even in the last over. Shorter and on the body, this is hooked through square leg for a boundary.
That was brave! This is shorter and outside off, Bavuma slashes at it, it goes to point on one bounce. Last over of the day, playing that, quite brave.
A harmless nut! Well wide outside off, left alone.
Back of a length and on off, Bavuma blocks.
On the pads, Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Two more! On middle, Rassie flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
That is a lovely nut! He was bowling a little too wide on the last few deliveries. This time Matt lands it on off and gets it to move away. Rassie is beaten as he tries to block. Not a lot you can do with that.
Another one on a length and just outside off, left alone.
Two more! On middle, Rassie flicks it through mid-wicket for two.
Really good running! Fuller and on off, Bavuma drives it through covers, shows good intensity in running between the wickets, and collects three.
An away-swinger to end, outside off, left alone.
Quick run! On middle, Bavuma pushes it to mid on and takes one.