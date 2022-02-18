NZ vs SA, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa are 34 for three against New Zealand in their second innings of the ongoing first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The visitors will resume play on Day three, trailing the hosts by 353 runs. Earlier, Henry Nicholls scored 105 and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell scored a fine 96 as New Zealand went on to post a first innings total of 482. Initially, South Africa were bowled out for a paltry of 95 as Matt Henry took seven for 23. New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test of the two-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch