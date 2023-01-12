India will host the ODI World Cup later this year, more than 12 years after beating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil to win their second title. Over the years, stories of India's famous triumph have been told and re-told innumerable times. Now, former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shed light on yet another interesting anecdote from that famous night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He revealed how former India captain MS Dhoni had encouraged him to take his time and complete his century. Notably, Gambhir was clean bowled on 97 by Thisara Perera.

"MS Dhoni was very supportive because he wanted me to get a 100. He always wanted me to get a hundred. He told me between overs as well that 'get your hundred, take your time and don't rush into it. I can accelerate if there is any need to'," Gambhir said on Star Sports, after India defeated Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In the final, Sri Lanka, after electing to bat first, had set India a target of 275 runs.

In reply, Lasith Malinga had struck twice early to dismiss both Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18).

However, Gambhir and a young Virat Kohli brought India back into the game, having added 83 runs for the third wicket.

Sponsored by Vuukle

After Kohli was dismissed on 35 by Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhoni, surprisingly, joined Gambhir in the middle, instead of Yuvraj Singh.

Gambhir and Dhoni then put on a match-winning partnership, adding 109 runs for the fourth wicket, before the former was dismissed on 97.

Yuvraj, who was eventually named 'Player of the series', and Dhoni stitched an unbeaten 54-run stand to take across the finishing line.

Dhoni hit the winning hit, a six over long-on to finish things off. He remained unbeaten on 91, while Yuvraj was 21 not out off 24 balls.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sourav Ganguly Set To Rejoin Delhi Capitals As Director Of Cricket: Report