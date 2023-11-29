Former India captian MS Dhoni simply can't stay away from the headlines. As the talks over him being retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 settled, the wicket-keeper batter was spotted driving an exquisite car. A video emerged on social media, shared by Dhoni's 'tennis partner' Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, where the cricketing great could be seen driving a Mercedes G class car. The video, featuring Dhoni sitting inside the black Mercedes car, is said to have emerged from Ranchi.

Dhoni and his passion for cars and bikes isn't hidden from anyone. Time and again, the iconic cricketer's videos emerge on social media, showcasing him riding vintage bikes or swanky cars. This is one such example.

Even the car's registration number was 0007, a figure that Dhoni has worn all his life on the cricket field. Even today, he continues to wear the No. 7 jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

On the cricketing front, Dhoni's CSK will have some hard work to do in the forthcoming IPL auction if they are to do lodge a strong challenge for the title next season. With the likes of Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, etc. not part of the franchise in the next season, the Super Kings have some cash to splash on new recruits.

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players

MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings Released Players

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, K. Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.