Various cricketing stars from Australia and world cricket congratulated star Australia batter Steve Smith after he announced his retirement from the ODI format, bringing down curtains on a illustrious career in 50-over cricket. Despite stepping away from ODIs, the 35-year-old will be available to represent Australia in Test and T20I cricket. His decision to be there for the shortest format could be influenced by a potential opportunity to compete in the 2026 T20 World Cup next year, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will feature in the form of T20Is.

After Steve broke the news of his retirement, some of his close Australian teammates, including opener Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, former opener David Warner, former all-rounder Shane Watson and India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed Smith's contribution to the sport and his accomplishments that set him apart as one of the modern-day greats in ODIs.

Warner took to Instagram, calling Smith the "best player I've played alongside". He also shared some pictures with Smith taken during notable moments in their careers in Australia and New South Wales (NSW) colours.

"Congrats mate on an unbelievable one day career. Blues to Australia, loved being alongside you. You've served the country unbelievably well and hopefully this decision prolongs you to keep going in the test arena. Best player I've played alongside in my career. #Goat #legend #cricket," posted Warner.

Watson, who was also a part of Smith's career in the beginning when he was breaking into the side as a leg-spinning bowling all-rounder and witnessed his transformation to a world-class batter, also posted on Instagram hailing Smith for his career, saying that he is fortunate to have made so many memories with Smith, including when the batter hit the winning runs during the 2015 50-over World Cup final at home and Watson was out in the middle.

The all-rounder also hailed Smith's 65 against Pakistan in the quarterfinal and 105 against India in the semifinal of the same tournament as "two standout innings" of Smith's ODI career.

"@steve_smith49 congratulations on an incredible ODI career. You and your family should be unbelievably proud of all that you achieved. I feel very fortunate to have had so many special memories on the field together, the most special was being out in the middle when you hit the winning runs in the 2015 World Cup final.

Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012-hungry to learn, eager to prove himself.



Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible.



From those... pic.twitter.com/1a2FVLUWDo — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2025

For me, there were two standout innings that I was fortunate enough to be a part of. The first was your 65 against Pakistan in the 2015 WC Quarter-final. I was getting absolutely peppered by @wahabviki while you were playing him with ease like he was bowling just military medium pace. The second innings was your 105 in the 2015 WC Semi-Final against India at the SCG. That was pure class under extreme pressure where you made it look so effortless. Special Times mate!!! Congrats again on all you achieved Smudge," said Watson's letter to Smith.