Two-time World Cup-winning captain of India, MS Dhoni, is currently enjoying his time away from the game. Dhoni makes his annual appearance on the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL), having announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. With Team India currently in action in the Cricket World Cup, many fans expected Dhoni to make an appearance in the stadium. Instead, the 41-year-old paid a visit to his ancestral village in Uttarakhand along with his wife.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a picture of them posing in Almora's Lwali village. While fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the legendary India skipper, a video has now viral on social media where Dhoni and his wife can be seen interacting with the locals.

In the video, Dhoni and Sakshi can been seen taking blessings from the elders by touching their feet.

Most down to earth cricketer @msdhoni for countless reasons.



Here's the unseen version from the much loved video!! pic.twitter.com/cMmdT9yVut — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) November 16, 2023

While Dhoni is enjoying his time away from the sport, the Indian cricket team reached the World Cup final on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred before Mohammed Shami took a sensational seven wicket-haul as India sealed a place in the final with a 70-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai.

Kohli made 117, to surpass the record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4 that also featured Shubman Gill's 80 not out after he retired hurt on 79.

Shami then took a 7-57 as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups and conquerors of India in a 2019 semi-final, were dismissed for 327.

India will take on either South Africa or Australia in the final on Sunday.

